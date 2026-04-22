Senator Chelsea Alexander opened the debate by stating that the establishment of a National Development Bank (NDB) is a deliberate move of the new government to address systemic inefficiencies that have hindered national growth.

Describing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as the “backbone of our economy,” Alexander cited local examples like Joe’s Bar and Grill and Marsha’s Hair Magic as proof of Vincension grit that deserves greater state support.

The Senator argued that commercial banks are often too risk-averse for early-stage entrepreneurs, necessitating a specialized institution.

The NDB is envisioned to drive growth across four pillars: agriculture, the blue economy, tourism, and the “new economy”.

For farmers and fisherfolk, the bank offers flexible credit for modern equipment and vessels, the Senator stated.

Notably, Alexander emphasized that the bank would bridge the financing gap for young people pursuing non-traditional careers, such as podcasting, social media influencing, and graphic design.