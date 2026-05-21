‘NDP doing a splendid job of undermining themselves’

ULP leader Ralph Gonsalves dismissed claims that he is actively working to subvert the current government, stating outright that the New Democratic Party (NDP) is doing a “splendid job of undermining themselves”.

He noted that NDP leaders have become extremely paranoid, discussing him constantly in cabinet meetings and falsely accusing him of running a “parallel government” by encouraging public servants to undermine them.

Gonsalves firmly denied these accusations, asserting that he has no need to interfere because the party’s own internal chaos is doing the work for him.

According to Gonsalves, a major way the NDP is undermining itself is through severe internal conflict and infighting. He stated that he had predicted the party would eventually “cannibalize” or “yam up” one another, which he claims is exactly what is happening now.

He detailed that cabinet members are actively fighting against each other and using social media to settle scores. Specifically, he alleged that certain cabinet members are feeding damaging information to their “favorite crazies”—political operatives or commentators to publicly attack their own colleagues, naming ministers Leacock, Philip Jackson, and Israel Bruce as recent targets of these internal leaks.

Beyond their internal squabbles, Gonsalves argued that the NDP’s policy decisions and governance style are inherently self-destructive.

He pointed to their mishandling of the economy, poor governance, and attempts to push through self-serving constitutional amendments as factors rapidly draining their public support.

Furthermore, he highlighted their authoritarian behavior within the police force and civil service, their victimization and bullying of citizens, and their swift dismantling of the country’s social safety net as critical missteps that are alienating voters and accelerating their own political downfall