Gonsalves Dismisses Opposition Criticism as “Pure Stupidity”

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has launched a scathing attack on the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), warning that the party risks becoming “completely irrelevant” in the Southern Grenadines as residents witness firsthand the government’s extensive post-hurricane reconstruction efforts.

Speaking with evident frustration about opposition criticism of recovery work in the Grenadines, Gonsalves dismissed claims that reconstruction efforts are proceeding at a “snail’s pace” as “pure stupidity, opportunism, and an attempt to play on people’s ignorance.”

Gonsalves took particular issue with comparisons between hurricane damage in Carriacou and Union Island, arguing that opposition leaders are fundamentally misrepresenting the scale of destruction his government has been addressing.

“The damage done to Carriacou was nothing near to what was done to Union Island. Not even close,” Gonsalves stated emphatically. “In fact, Carriacou was not damaged even as much as Mayreau and Union Island. That’s bare rubbish they’re talking about.”

To illustrate his point, the Prime Minister highlighted the stark differences in infrastructure damage. “Take for instance the electricity. The electricity was down in Carriacou for just a few days because the damage that was done to their power plant was minor. The entire electricity plant was gone, and all the poles in Union Island.”

The contrast extends beyond power infrastructure, according to Gonsalves. “The damage that was done to our airport. I mean, compared to what happened, Carriacou was minuscule. The number of houses damaged, our hospital, the clinic, and the police station. I mean, it’s just rubbish they spew.”

Perhaps most damaging to the NDP’s political prospects, according to the Prime Minister, is the positive response from residents who have witnessed the reconstruction efforts firsthand. Gonsalves suggests that the opposition’s criticism stems from their recognition of this shifting political landscape.

“The people in Union Island are so impressed with the work that we are doing,” he explained. “That they are saying to the NDP, they themselves, the people, are telling them, ‘We haven’t seen you for a long time. Ralph and the government and Chevron and everybody are down here doing the work and all the various agencies and housing and so forth.”

“These guys, they are in danger of being completely irrelevant. In the southern Grenadines, they are in danger,” the Prime Minister declared. While acknowledging that the NDP maintains “traditional support because that’s how it has been there,” he suggested that this historical advantage may no longer be sufficient.”

In perhaps his most pointed criticism, Gonsalves claimed that residents have grown weary of opposition leadership, specifically mentioning key NDP figures. “The people in no uncertain terms are just fed up with Friday and Ollivierre,” he stated, suggesting that the opposition’s absence during critical reconstruction periods has not gone unnoticed by constituents.

Gonsalves comments highlight how disaster recovery efforts could become a significant source of political capital for his administration. By contrasting the government’s visible, multi-agency response with what he characterizes as the opposition’s absence and misrepresentation of facts, Gonsalves is positioning his party as the reliable choice for Southern Grenadines voters.