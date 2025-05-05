SVG Opposition MP Unfazed by Visa Requirements for CBI Programme

St Vincent’s Opposition party (NDP) is steadfast in promoting its vision for the CBI programme, which it plans to implement once elected in the upcoming election, with one of its members expressing, “I would prefer the $200 million from 10 investors. So what if we have to get visas to go to the U.K”.?

During a party meeting in West St George, opposition lawmaker Fitz Bramble stated that the New Democratic Party intends to implement the Citizenship by Investment programme, aiming to prevent any further “hook in the gill of Vincentians.”

“We are going to make sure that we embark on what we call sustainable financing of our developmental activities, and one of those ways is by the Citizenship by Investment programme. And our CBI programme is going to offer many options, including a contribution to a national development fund from which our constituency development fund can emerge.”

“They can invest in real estate, in opening a business and what have you. Vincentians travel to various countries around the world and can obtain citizenship for very little cost. You don’t hear anybody complaining. So if there is an investor who wants to come to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and afford us the opportunity to develop ourselves at little or no cost, why not?” Bramble stated.

Bramble pointed out that the incumbent prime minister holds exclusive authority over the determination of citizenship within this nation. “And nobody knows the procedure. Nobody knows how much money they pay. Nobody knows where the money goes.”

Bramble said that the NDP’s citizenship by investment programme will be thoroughly established, meticulously vetted, and effectively administered and managed.

“The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, as we speak, is developing a mechanism to regulate the citizenship-by-investment programmes in the region. So when Ralph comes and talks foolishness about if you bring a citizenship-by-investment programme, Vincentians have to get visas to go to England. So what”?

“I would much prefer to get $200 million from ten investors. If it means we have to get visas to go to England, we already have to get visas to go to America and Canada. So what’s the difference?” Bramble opined.