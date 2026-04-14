NDP Govt ‘All Hat & No Cattle’ says Gonsalves

Ralph Gonsalves has sharply criticized the ruling New Democratic Party (NDP) government, characterizing their leadership style through what he termed the “all hat and no cattle” doctrine. During a recent broadcast, Gonsalves accused the administration of presenting a facade of competence while lacking the substance and ability to back it up.

Drawing on an idiom popular among ranchers in the southern United States, specifically Texas, Gonsalves explained that the phrase is used to describe individuals who engage in “bare empty stuff”.

To vividly illustrate his point to listeners, he compared the NDP’s political posturing to Vincentian laborers from his youth who would return from seasonal cane-cutting or fruit-picking jobs in the United States.

According to Gonsalves, these men would return donning cowboy boots and big hats, faking “Yankee” accents, and pretending to sing country and western music, only to drop the charade and “talk back like Vincentians” a week later when reality set in.

“So the NDP is all hat and no cattle,” Gonsalves declared, warning citizens not to rely on their “old talk”.

Gonsalves also directed this critique at specific political figures, notably singling out “Sinclair” (referred to as “the major”), whom he accused of “braggadocio”.

He dismissed St clair’s claims of having single-handedly sorted out shelters during past crises as being part of the administration’s broader subjection to “illusions and delusions,” perfectly encapsulating the “all hat and no cattle” moniker.

Gonsalves used the doctrine to paint a broader picture of a paralyzed administration facing complex national issues. He summarized the NDP’s approach to governance as lacking in both inquiry and competence, flatly stating, “These fellas are an unserious government. They’re an uncurious government and they are an unserious government. All hat and no cattle”