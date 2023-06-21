NDP highlights the Blue Economy with visits to fishermen in rural villages

NIGEL STEPHENSON’S BLUE ECONOMY VISIT

Member of Parliament for South Leeward and Vice President of the New Democratic Party (NDP), Nigel ‘Nature’ Stephenson, has visited fisherfolk at Clare Valley and Lowmans Bay to highlight the importance of the blue economy, as one of the NDP’s four pillars of the economy.

At its recent Hope Rally, the NDP set out its ambition to build an economy, where everyone has the opportunity to contribute, and identified the blue economy as one of its key priorities for St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ economy.

The NDP believes that the blue economy should be central to our economic growth. Growing the blue economy will strengthen the country’s economy and create more jobs and opportunities.

The NDP’s plan to build the blue economy as a pillar of the economy includes:

Creating a new Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Conservation

Develop the fishing industry to benefit fisherfolk;

Upgrade fisheries centres

Invest in new equipment for fisherfolk

Introduce a credit system for fisherfolk

Help seafarers obtain certificates for jobs on ships

Improve safety at sea using satellite technology

Review marine resource management to ensure sustainability

Improve ship registry to generate more revenue and jobs

Redevelop the Ottley Hall Marina and Shipyard to create good-paying long-term jobs.

During the visit, Nigel Stephenson said, “Dr Friday’s NDP has a plan to make the blue economy a key pillar of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ economy, which will boost investment in the sector and create much-needed jobs for people across the country.”

Senator Israel Bruce said, “Fisherfolk in SVG have been neglected for too long. That is why an NDP government would create a new Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Conservation to focus on investing in the sector to create more jobs and opportunities for our people.”

The NDP is committed to creating an economy where everyone has the opportunity to make a decent wage and sees the blue economy as a key contributor to that vision.