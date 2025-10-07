NDP hires UK “Dark Arts” campaign firm to target 2025 Vote: Gonsalves

THE ISSUE

On Friday September 26, 2025, at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves delivered a speech which has been widely-acclaimed as compelling in content and delivery. In fact, several objective commentators, globally, have assessed it as among the best statements made to UNGA in 2025.

In his address Comrade Ralph stated, among other things, the following:

“My government and my people have another challenge from the nefarious activities of the agents of a rising, or risen, hegemon from another hemisphere, and from some greedy, unprincipled non-state operators in Europe, acting in concert, seeking to pollute, and interfere in, our democracy, our free and fair elections which are scheduled to be held later this year. Their conduct is unacceptable and hugely injurious to our people.”

THE EVIDENCE

For several months now, Comrade Ralph has been drawing this serious matter to the attention of Vincentians and the people of the Caribbean. The evidence includes:

In the diplomatic mission of a foreign country (a rising or risen hegemon from the Far East), located in a nearby country, there is a unit that is assisting the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) in their pre-election campaign. This assistance takes the form of financial support and coordination with political forces in SVG opposed to the ULP and Comrade Ralph. The Comrade has drawn this matter directly to the attention of some CARICOM Prime Ministers.

This pro-NDP, anti-ULP, unit in league with Chinese-based companies and operators in Europe (wannabe sellers of our passports and citizenship) are paying an anti-Ralph, anti-ULP law firm consisting of a male-female partnership to do the following, among other things: (a) Prepare and broadcast pro-NDP and anti-ULP messages and commentaries on two radio stations; (b) solicit and pay other anti-Ralph, anti-ULP personalities to do such messages and commentaries; and (c) pay the radio stations to do the broadcasts. Every month, like clockwork, the law firm is paid for its work; and on the same day the radio station is also paid. Payment is made in US dollars directly to the respective accounts. The short-man in the law firm is sick in his head; he apparently sees himself as some sort of Napoleon; completely delusional.

The same conspirators pay online publications to run stories against Ralph and the ULP; they have organised a social media campaign of lies, slander, and bile against the ULP and Ralph.

The Chinese-based companies and the European operators (wannabe sellers of our passports and citizenship) have hired for the NDP a well-known election-consultancy firm in England to advise, plan, and conduct the NDP election campaign, to do the NDP’s dirty work. The Chinese-based companies and the European operators have refused to hire the usual election consultants of 2001 to 2020 for the NDP; they have cast aside the failed off-shoots of Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL), the precursor to Cambridge Analytica which was disbanded after the US Presidential elections in 2016. The new consultancy firm in England also dispenses money to the NDP on behalf of their principals.

PURPOSE FOR THE NEFARIOUS ACTIVITIES

The purposes for these nefarious activities in polluting our democracy and interfering in our elections, in their quest to remove the ULP from government and elect the NDP, are threefold: (i) To get the sole contract to sell our passports and citizenship to foreigners, including disreputable ones, and to do so swiftly before the European-American-Canadian-British ban is firmly in place; (ii) To secure the breaking by SVG of diplomatic ties with Taiwan and to establish relations with mainland China (PRC); and (iii) To get the political scalp of Comrade Ralph; Ralph and the ULP have defeated them so many times (2001 – 2020) that it is now a personal matter for them; this is especially so for the so-called “King of Passports” who resides in Switzerland and is pulling the strings for the NDP.

THE UK FIRM

The ULP knows the name of the English-based firm which has been hired for the NDP campaign. It is owned, mainly, by two persons: An Australian-born professional who has been knighted for “political services” in helping the Conservative Party in the UK to win elections; and another “election expert”. This firm works only for right-wing, conservative political parties; it has done so, for example, in the UK, Australia, and Sri Lanka.

This firm (we will reveal the name later) boasts of specialties in the following: (i) “Dark Arts” campaigning based on demonising opponents, and negativism; so expect plenty more vicious negative stuff about the ULP and Ralph; expect lies and falsehoods galore; (ii) Using “focus groups” and polling to target their campaign against their political opponents; the firm has already been in SVG doing “focus groups” and polling; the polls show that NDP is losing and the people do not want Friday as Leader of SVG; the ULP has infiltrated these focus groups for relevant information; we know the hotel, owned by a European, that is the centre for the “focus groups”; (iii) Emphasis on marginal constituencies and critically-targeted ones in order to defeat their political opponents, the ULP; thus, the NDP is relying on spending plenty money in North Windward, North Leeward, East St. George, South Windward, West St. George, and South Central Windward; (iv) Attempting to create confusion among supporters of the ULP so as to deter them from voting at all; and (v) Using local issues and local people on the political platforms and social media to help the NDP’s cause; thus the NDP’s use of Ras John, a dotish ex-policeman from Park Hill; and a retired primary school principal from Fitz Hughes; but these persons are such rubbish that they are making it worse for the NDP; none of them has any influence whatsoever.

THEY WILL BE DEFEATED

The NDP is offering no credible policies and plans for SVG. The NDP’s leader is lazy, weak, indecisive, and a fake. The NDP candidates are a waste of time, full of anger and bile; they are empty of any substance; some of them are saying “crazy” things. Meanwhile, the ULP has an excellent record, magnificent ongoing plans, quality leadership, and quality candidates. The people have affirmed that SVG is on the right track; there is no mood for a change of government.

The NDP’s high-priced consultancy firm will fail. They do not know or truly understand SVG and our people. We have defeated the likes of these in 2001, 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020! This firm is destined to suffer reputational damage in SVG, the land of Chatoyer, Duvallé, and the “warrior queens”.