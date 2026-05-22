NDP plays “hop scotch” with Citizens land rights

Issues concerning land rights must never be taken lightly in any country. A recent articulation by the Minister of Lands, Hon. Andrew John, reflects not only a policy maker who is ill prepared and poorly advised, but one who lacks a basic understanding of the history of land rights,particularly for children of the poor seeking to ascertain, in some instances, their first family assets.

Land ownership is highly valued in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Post-independence, governments have tackled historical injustices from slavery and genocide by adopting land distribution strategies. An informal settlement method, like the Sir James Mitchell for the Sans Souci estate, declared the land for the people, prompting hundreds of villagers to informally divide it. This was viewed as an effort by the landless to correct past wrongs, but it unfortunately led to informal settlements.

On the contrary, the Unity Labour Party, through its Department of Informal Human Settlement, brought order to a good initiative started by and advanced upon by Joshua, Cato, and Mitchell. It is noteworthy that the ULP did not reopen the Mitchell distribution playbook and question the occupancy of the lands. Instead, it sought to perfect title where there was no title.

Fast forward to 2026, the Hon. Minister Andrew John, in an unplanned response to an issue touching the heart and soul of our body politic, calls for “patience”. His call for patience is built on three unfounded shaky pillars:

1. Lands were distributed in North Windward in a large number

2. A claim that persons did not apply.

3. Legal action will “open a can of worms”

North Windward, part of the Red Zone, was severely impacted by the volcanic eruption. For almost 5 years, land distribution has directly responded to this disaster. This links to the second point: the claim that “persons did not apply.” In a natural disaster, all victims are identified as applicants. It will be interesting to see who argues that the government’s response, from evacuation to recovery, was politically motivated. NEMO has the records.

What the Minister may not be aware of is the bureaucratic nightmare that has been created over the last months, when an unclear signal was sent to workers at the Lands and Surveys Department to “stop taking money on leases and offer letters.” When persons go to make payments, intentionally or unintentionally, they are told that all collection of payments is on hold. A mother then returns home with her $100.00 and uses it for other things around the home, that money is gone. Six (6) months will be in a few days since you have been Minister of Lands. The people have no clear direction on this matter, but a call for patience,backed by a threat of a “can of worms.”

Vincentians should not allow any political party to go back on a contractual promise made by a previous administration to the working people of our country regarding lands. Political interference has never been seen at this level in our country regarding lands for the working people. A simple recommendation to the Hon. Minister of Lands is to respect the law of contract; provide policy instruction to the Permanent Secretary to advise the staff to start accepting money from working-class people of SVG towards their land ownership, find more lands to subdivide, and create a legacy for yourself as a land minister.

What you are doing now has already been recorded as the first minister in our independent history who wants to withhold the title for land from the working people of our country. That will not be forgotten. Always remember that the people by seeking legal advice on the issue of the State’s breach of contract is an excellent first step. They must be applauded, because no one will like to see international human rights articles and villagers placarding or being thrown off of land by bailiffs and police on the regional news. It is 2026 not 1819!