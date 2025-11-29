Leacock Calls for ‘Bottom-Up Politics’ Over Grand Infrastructure

Re-elected Central Kingstown representative Major St. Clair Leacock has urged Vincentians to embrace a new era of politics that prioritizes people-centered development over large-scale state interventions. Speaking with the media during Dr. Godwin Friday’s swearing-in ceremony, Leacock reflected on the balance between representative and ministerial politics, stressing his commitment to grassroots engagement.

Leacock argued that while major capital projects such as airports and public infrastructure are important, they often fail to deliver immediate, tangible improvements for surrounding communities. Instead, he emphasized the value of “bottom-up politics,” where individual households and neighbourhoods benefit directly from smaller, targeted interventions whether through home repairs, community facilities, or localized support.

“When you go the route of individual emphasis, it allows you more bottom-up politics and it’s easier to improve lives,” Leacock explained, contrasting this with the slower trickle-down effects of billion-dollar projects.

As campaigning gives way to governance, Leacock described the moment as a “new dawn” for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He called on citizens to move beyond entrenched party divisions and political labels, which he said have dominated public life for the past 25 years.

“At the forefront, it has to be St. Vincent for all Vincentians. We must ease off the party politics and emphasize the things that unite us,” he said.

Major St. Clair Leacock has served as the elected Member of Parliament for Central Kingstown since 2010, representing the New Democratic Party (NDP).