NDP on the brink as ULP faces leadership shake-up

The Ultimate Winner/Loser

The next general election goes without saying that it is the most important one in our country’s history. We are at the brink of witnessing the possible demolition of a party that was birthed over 40 years ago to bring new hope and vision to the country. The New Democratic Party (NDP) stands to disappear into the abyss if they fail to be first past the post in the next election.

Quite often, we see members of the public refer to the incumbent Prime Minister as “old”, even a candidate from the opposition recently echoed this sentiment. It is easy to be misguided by what others want us to adopt as facts. The real facts are: both leaders of the major parties are old. Now, who then would be the ultimate winner or loser?

We are already aware that this election would be the last for Dr. Ralph Gonsalves. What does this mean for the Unity Labour Party (ULP)? If successful in the next election, at some point during the new term, the Prime Minister would step aside, leaving room for another leader to take charge. Going on public perception, once this change in leadership occurs, it might very well mark the beginning of the end for ULP’s hold on power. Win now but lose later? Sounds like the ultimate loser?

On the flip side, if the opposition fails to win, it is widely believed, and with sensible reasoning, that the older heads of the party would step down. This could leave the party in disarray, perhaps even ruin. Yet, within that downfall lies the opportunity for rebranding and renewal. A fresh start. New leadership. A clearer vision. This reset could very well lead them to victory in the elections that follow.

Sounds like the ultimate loser? Not quite. Let’s dig a little deeper.

The truth is, both scenarios present different types of losses—and potential wins. For the ULP, a win in the next election may provide short-term validation, but it opens the door to long-term instability. The public has grown familiar with Dr. Gonsalves’ leadership style, and while criticisms exist, his experience has also brought a sense of continuity. A sudden handover mid-term, especially if not well-managed, could fracture the party, ignite internal power struggles, and turn public confidence into disillusionment. The real question is: can the ULP survive without Ralph Gonsalves at the helm?

On the other hand, the NDP has more to lose right now—but more to gain in the long run. A loss would be devastating, yes. Morale would drop. Long-standing figures would likely bow out. But that loss could also be the cleansing fire needed to reshape the party, usher in younger, more dynamic leadership, and reconnect with a new generation of voters. Rebranding would not be easy, but it might be the very thing the party needs to remain relevant in a changing political landscape.

So who is the ultimate winner or loser? That depends on how you define victory. If winning an election means everything, then ULP might walk away as the victor. But if sustaining influence and adapting to the future is the real goal, then a loss for the NDP might just be the beginning of a broader, more significant win.

In the end, history won’t only remember who won the next election it will remember who was prepared for what came after. And that, perhaps, is the truest mark of the ultimate winner.