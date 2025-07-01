NDP supports Southern Grenadines students with cash awards

To Commemorate Anniversary of Hurricane Beryl: NDP Provides Cash Awards to Students of the Southern Grenadines

On Monday 30th June 2025, President of the New Democratic Party (NDP), Honourable Dr Godwin Friday, and Member of Parliament for the Southern Grenadines, visited schools in the Southern Grenadines. During their visit, they distributed cash awards to students who completed their CSEC and CAPE exams.

During the visits, Dr. Godwin Friday remarked, “This has been one of the most challenging years in living memory for the people of the Southern Grenadines following the devastating destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl. Despite these hardships, these students have shown remarkable resilience in continuing their education and worked tirelessly during the academic year.”

Member of Parliament for the Southern Grenadines, Honourable Terrence Olliviere added, “The commitment and dedication demonstrated by these students are truly inspiring and serve as a shining example across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. We also pay a special tribute to the parents, families, teachers and the community who have supported you over the past year, in the most trying circumstances.”

This initiative underscores the NDP’s ongoing commitment to supporting the people of the Southern Grenadines in their recovery efforts following Hurricane Beryl.