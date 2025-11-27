The St Vincent New Democratic Party (NDP) has secured a 14 seat victory in the 2025 national elections, concluding a quarter-century period outside the government’s central leadership.

Dr. Godwin Friday, the party leader, will become the island’s fifth prime minister since its 1979 independence, after winning a tightly contested electoral race against long-serving former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

The NDP has declared Friday a holiday and will begin celebrations from midday at the Grenadines wharf in Kingstown.

North Windward, South Windward, South Central Windward, Marriaqua, West St George, East St George, East, West, and Central Kingstown, South Leeward, Central Leeward, North Leeward, Southern and Northern Grenadines.