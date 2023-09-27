NDP team to hold New York, Toronto town hall meetings

A team led by the leader of the opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday, will travel to New York to hold a town hall meeting at the Friends of Crown Heights on Saturday, October 8th.

From New York, the team will travel to Toronto for a town hall meeting on the 15th of October.

On Tuesday, speaking at a press conference, Dr. Friday said the Vincentian diaspora is an important part of the NDP.

“In the New Democratic Party, in our Constitution, there is a place for an organization in New York where diaspora members are represented to be included in our national convention as a chapter of the party. We also have many, many interactions with various individuals and groups on fundraising issues, especially around school time, and also on various other functions that we have here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and which they have in New York and elsewhere”.

The team for the North American town hall meetings includes MP Daniel Cummings, Senator Shevern John, Laverne Velox, the party’s caretaker for East St. George, and Lavern King, the NDP’s public relations officer.