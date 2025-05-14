St Vincent’s opposition leader, Godwin Friday, says his party will work to ensure Southern Grenadines residents cast their ballots in the Southern Grenadines in the upcoming elections widely anticipated by December 2025.

Hurricane Beryl in 2024 forced a significant section of the Union Island population to relocate. Many homes were severely damaged or destroyed, leading many people to live and work on the mainland.

Friday stated that while the party has an unbeatable team, voters must make winning a reality by coming out to vote, adding that “the party will continue to prepare its team to monitor the elections and maintain vigilance at the polling stations.”

Speaking in Barrouallie last week during the launch of their candidate for Central Leeward, Conroy Huggins, Friday said the party recently held a meeting with the supervisor of elections concerning voting and registration.

“I wrote to the supervisor of elections, and we said, Listen, there are some concerns that we have regarding the situation in the Southern Grenadines.” I want to meet with you to clarify this matter about registering individuals, whether they have to register on the mainland or in the southern Grenadines, or how the people in the southern Grenadines will be able to vote when an election is called and they are still displaced up here.”

Friday further stated , “These are important questions,” and we also talked about election conduct. And when she couldn’t provide answers, she said that she would get the answers and provide them back to us.”

Friday said they would leave no stone unturned.

“When I was coming in here this evening, a young man met me, and he said, ‘Friday, I want you to make me one promise. that you will do everything you can to prevent the ULP from undermining the people’s will in the next election,” Friday said.