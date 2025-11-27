NDP wins elections in St Vincent and the Grenadines

In a landmark political transformation, the New Democratic Party (NDP) has secured victory in the 2025 national elections, concluding a quarter-century period outside the government’s central leadership.

Dr. Godwin Friday, the party leader, will become the island’s seventh prime minister since its 1979 independence, after winning a tightly contested electoral race against long-serving former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

The NDP’s strategic campaign culminated in an early securing of (11 ) parliamentary seats, effectively ending Gonsalves’ extended political tenure.

As the new prime minister prepares to assume office, national attention will focus on his proposed policy initiatives and potential strategies for addressing the island’s economic and social challenges.