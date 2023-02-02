Ndrangheta Fugitive: Edgardo Greco, on the run for 16-yrs arrested in France

‘Ndrangheta fugitive (Mafia Boss) Edgardo Greco arrested in France

A convicted murderer linked to the ‘Ndrangheta has been arrested in France with strong support from the INTERPOL Cooperation Against ‘Ndrangheta (I-CAN) Project.

Edgardo Greco, 63, had been on the run for 16 years after escaping temporary police custody in Italy. A dangerous fugitive, he is wanted to serve a life sentence for the murders of Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo, and accused of the attempted murder of Emiliano Mosciaro, all part of a ‘mafia war’ between the Pino Sena and Perna Pranno gangs that marked the early 1990s.

The fugitive was arrested in Saint-Etienne, France, after investigative efforts by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Catanzaro, led by Nicola Gratteri, and carried out by the Arma dei Carabinieri’s Operative Department-Investigative Nucleus in Cosenza.

In this respect, INTERPOL’s I-CAN Project facilitated coordination and collaboration with the French authorities, carrying out surveillance of the suspect’s location, enabling his swift arrest by France’s BNRF (Brigade Nationale de Recherche des Fugitifs). Italian police investigators in Cosenza subsequently confirmed the subject’s identity.

Italy’s Minister of Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, applauded the arrest, saying that it demonstrated the country’s commitment to fighting all forms of organized crime and locating dangerous fugitives.

Jürgen Stock, INTERPOL Secretary General, said: “No matter how hard fugitives try to slip into a quiet life abroad, they cannot evade justice forever. Dedicated officers around the world will always ensure that justice is served.

“The I-CAN Project, underpinned by the global connectivity INTERPOL provides, will continue to ensure that police have the actionable intelligence they need so that fugitives around the world cannot rest easy,” concluded Mr Stock.

Funded by the Italian Department of Public Security, I-CAN raises global awareness and understanding about the ‘Ndrangheta and their modus operandi, sharing police information to dismantle their networks and operations.

Arresting individuals linked to the ‘Ndrangheta is a core goal of I-CAN, which has already helped arrest dozens of fugitives worldwide since its launch in 2020.

Originating in the Italian region of Calabria, the ‘Ndrangheta is considered Italy’s most extensive and powerful mafia group, which operates on every continent and has strong ties to the trade in cocaine bound for Europe from South America.

Source : Interpol