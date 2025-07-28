Approximately 2000 jobs to be created as Tourism Expands on Mainland St. Vincent.

Prime Minsiter Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said new investments in Tourism will create major employment opportunities and position this country as a leading Tourism destination.

Speaking on radio earlier today, the Prime Minster noted that with the 375 million US dollar investment on the Leeward end of the island through Sandals Beaches, tourism will be expanding on mainland St. Vincent.

The resort will boast approximately 375 rooms, requiring at least 1, 500 workers. This is in addition to another 300 rooms through the Marriot Invesment at Peter’s Hope. Dr. Gonsalves said this will mean employment figures will reach approximately 2000 plus for those two resorts alone.

“We have informed the current developers that we will bring that relationship to an end because it hasn’t moved as fast as we had anticipated…we are at the moment doing an appraisal…our intention is to purchase what is there and move with this new development of the Marriot,” the Prime Minister said.