During Vincy Mas 2023, private events generated close to $4 million in revenue.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday night, Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves said the figure is a tentative estimate from the Inland Revenue Department.

According to Gonsalves, approximately 25,000 tickets were sold locally, while 40,000 tickets were purchased online, primarily by overseas tourists for private shows.

Early ticket sales projections, according to Gonsalves, were for events between July 1 and July 12.