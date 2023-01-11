Neil Danns, a midfielder with the Golden Jaguars, has been named the head coach of English football team Macclesfield Town Football Club. Mark Duffy will serve as his assistant, and the arrangement will initially last through the conclusion of the 2022–23 season.

Since being appointed in an interim position last month, the club stated that “there can be no doubt that both our performances and results have inspired us all.”

The team’s dedication, drive, and work ethic, according to the club, have been evident to all and demonstrate the players’ unshakable support for the new coaching staff.

As a result, Neil and Mark’s influence on the team and the respect they demand in the locker room have both been significant contributors to our recent achievements.

“In some aspects, this was a difficult decision to make – as with things going so well, the question in the back of my mind was why change things?” said Robbie Savage, director of football.

But after observing the player’s effort and amazing determination to stand up for Neil and Mark in recent weeks, I knew this was the appropriate course of action.

We all wanted Neil and Mark to have a permanent position, but we had to make sure that it was in everyone’s best interests.

“One of the things that is most important to me is that the players are giving this Club their all and doing it with a grin on their faces.

That explains everything you need to know about our current situation and the reasons this decision was the right one.

In order to give us the best chance of reaching all of our goals, the players now need to work harder than ever before for Neil, Mark, and the Club as a whole.

We are confident that Neil and Mark will help us maintain our strong vein of form, and we wish them the best of luck.

In the 2022–23 Concacaf Nations League, where Guyana is ranked second in Group B of League B, the 40-year-old has played for the Golden Jaguars.