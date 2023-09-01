Grenada New Press Secretary

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in Grenada has announced the appointment of Neila K. Ettienne as Press Secretary.

This comes after Tahira Carter, the Press Secretary, left when her contract expired.

“Carter served as a dedicated member of our team during the first year of Government, and we extend our sincere gratitude for her exceptional service throughout her tenure,” Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said when announcing the post shift.

“As we bid farewell to Carter, we are pleased to introduce her replacement, Neila K. Ettienne, who will take over as Press Secretary on September 1, 2023.”

Ettienne has extensive experience in communications and the performing arts, making her an excellent fit for this vital post.

Her skills in event management and production will also come in handy as the government prepares to restructure the Government Information Service (GIS).

Ettienne most recently worked as a support officer for Grenada Schools Inc., a non-profit organization that helps the Ministry of Education develop libraries and strengthen the foundations of early literacy in Grenada.

She also taught at Presentation Brothers College, T. A. Marryshow Community College, and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Her professional experience includes hosting, public speaking, theater, film and television production, event planning and production, and theater administration.

Ettienne has a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre and an International Languages degree from Cameron University, as well as a Master of Fine Arts from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at the Prime Minister’s Office as the new Press Secretary.”

“I believe that open dialogue is the foundation of trust, and I am committed to creating an environment in which information flows freely, accurately, and on time,” Ettienne stated.

“I am excited to work with the team to engage the public, the media, and stakeholders to ensure that our communications are not only informative, but also reflect our commitment to transparency.” As we face new challenges and possibilities, I look forward to building on the work of my predecessor and providing communications that actually make a difference.”