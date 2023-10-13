ECONOMIC PLANNING DIVISION AND NEMO TO FACILITATE COMMUNITY CONSULTATION MEETING FOR THE RENOVATION OF THE NEMO WAREHOUSE AT CAMPDEN PARK

In the upcoming months, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Campden Park Warehouse will benefit from rehabilitation and building work supported by the World Bank’s Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP).

As a result, the Economic Planning Division (Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Information Technology) will host a community consultation meeting on October 18, 2023, at the NEMO Warehouse in Campden Park, in partnership with the NEMO. It is planned to begin at 5 p.m., and the public is welcome to attend.

The warehouse makeover will comprise the renovation of the existing structure as well as the addition of two (2) new wings, one of which will contain a mezzanine with lift access.

Other improvements will involve replacing the roof and installing vents, improving compound security, installing a water collecting and storage system, and installing a backup generator and supporting infrastructure.

Gibson’s building will handle the rehabilitation and building work, which is set to begin in November 2023. Stewart Engineering Limited was chosen to provide design and supervision services.

The VEEP went into effect on December 10, 2021, and is scheduled to end on December 30, 2026. It is supported by the World Bank (US$40 million) and co-financed (US$2 million) by the EU-funded Caribbean Regional Resilience Building Facility, which is managed by the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery.

The Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology is in charge of carrying out this project.