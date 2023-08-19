NEMO, CDEMA to hold meetings on CCRIT in Colonairie & Calliaqua

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) invites residents of Colonairie, Calliaqua, and surrounding areas to a meeting that will be held in collaboration with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Coordinating Unit and the University of the West Indies.

The meeting in Calliaqua will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the Calliaqua Town Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the George Stephens (Senior) Secondary School beginning at 5:30 p.m. for those in Colonarie.

The purpose of the meetings is to discuss the implementation of the Caribbean Community Risk Information Tool (CCRIT) in Calliaqua and Colonaire, which are identified among the three most vulnerable communities based on the application of the tool in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The CCRIT is a community-based data collection tool that uses quantitative geospatial data and qualitative community socio-demographic data. It facilitates the identification of potential hazards and associated socio-economic vulnerabilities that can affect the respective communities.

