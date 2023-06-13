NEMO holds national consultation on updated disaster management policy

NEMO TO HOST NATIONAL STAKEHOLDERS CONSULTATION TO PRESENT THE FINAL DRAFT OF THE SVG UPDATED COMPREHENSIVE DISASTER MANAGEMENT (CDM) POLICY – JUNE 13-14, 2023

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) through funding from the World Bank under the Canada Caribbean Resilient Facility (CRF), will host a National Stakeholders Consultation to present the Final Draft of the Updated St. Vincent and the Grenadines Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Policy on Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th June, 2023.

This Consultation targets national level stakeholders (public and private sector, civil society, NGOs, CBOs and faith-based organizations) with a role and/or interest in Comprehensive Disaster Management in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The main objectives of the sessions are:

To present the context and outcome of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Daft Comprehensive Disaster Management Policy updating process.

To review and endorse the Draft St. Vincent and the Grenadines Comprehensive Disaster Management Policy.

To agree on next steps for operationalizing the Policy and executing its strategic interventions and specific actions.

The Consultation to present the Draft St. Vincent and the Grenadines Updated Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Policy will take place at the Seventh-Day Adventist Conference Room at Old Montrose, Kingstown commencing at 8:30 a.m. each day. The Opening Ceremony will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday 13th June, 2023. The Feature Speaker will be Dr. Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Minister of National Security, Tertiary Education and Legal Affairs.

In 2014, the National Emergency Management Organisation initiated the drafting of a National CDM Policy with the vision, Safer and resilient communities throughout Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) that promotes environmental preservation, sustainable ecosystems and economic development thereby providing for a better quality of life for its citizens.

The Government of SVG initiated the process of Updating the Draft National CDM Policy in 2020 to maintain alignment with the changing hazard landscape and national, regional and international frameworks. The process was impacted by the constraints of COVID -19 and the fact that the country was also impacted by three events in one year, including the eruption of the La Soufrière Volcano. The lessons from these recent events and stakeholders’ consultations generated the inputs for updating and finalizing the Draft CDM Policy.

The National Stakeholders Consultation to present the Final Draft of the Updated St. Vincent and the Grenadines Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Policy will be led by Consultant Mr. Jeremy M. Collymore, Disaster Risk Management and Resilience Specialist and Honorary Research Fellow with the Institute for Sustainable Development at the University of the West Indies.