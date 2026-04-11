NEMO launches ‘Ex-X’ project to enhance emergency response in SVG

NEMO Launches Project Ex-X for Enhanced Emergency Response

A comprehensive new disaster management initiative aimed at bolstering national resilience and emergency response was successfully launched on Friday, April 10, 2026.

The initiative, titled Disaster Management Research Project “Ex-X,” brought together key stakeholders from across the government, private sector, and civil society. The launch ceremony took place at the UWI Global Campus in Kingstown, providing a critical platform for participants to review existing disaster preparedness strategies and share best practices.

Facilitated by regional and international experts in disaster risk reduction, the event focused heavily on risk assessment and emergency response coordination. A major priority of the “Ex-X” project is exploring innovative approaches to mitigate the impacts of hazards, primarily focusing on the La Soufriere volcano, which last erupted in April 2021.

During a presentation at the opening ceremony, Professor Jenni Barclay, a volcanologist at the University of Bristol, stated that St. Vincent and the Grenadines serves as a “global example of a really important process”. Professor Barclay explained that the research project intends to use St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a model to help scientists worldwide improve how quickly they can initiate early warning systems.

Throughout the launch, Barclay and other involved researchers heavily underscored the critical importance of proactive planning and coordinated action in the face of natural disasters.