OVER 700 FAMILIES BENEFIT FROM NEMO’S DISTRIBUTION OF HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCE

The National Emergency Management Organisation (MEMO) continues to play an integral role in the recovery and rebuilding efforts nationwide.

Director of NEMO Michelle Forbes told the Agency for Public Information (API) that the organisation she leads is maiming that no one is left behind when it comes to recovery and rebuilding.

Forbes said that the process is multifaceted and NEMO is working with different sectors and has been on the ground in communities across the nation to ensure that recovery efforts are inclusive, community-driven, and responsive to the needs of the people.

One of NEMO’s initiative has been the distribMion of household appliances, a program that began in late 2024 after Ilimicaft Bay’ and one that has already benefited over 765 families.

The Director said that NEMO has been able to provide appliances such as refrigerators, stoves, and washing machines to families across the country.

She however, noted that while the program has made significant progress, there are still areas to complete, particularly in Union Island and mainland Saint Vincent Forbes said they are almost 99% complete in some of the severely impacted areas like Mayreau, and there is a new round of distribution being planned to assist families who are still in need.