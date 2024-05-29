NEMO Takes the Lead at SVGHTA’s Hurricane Preparedness Workshop

NEMO CONDUCTS DISASTER MANAGEMENT WORKSHOP FOR ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES HOTEL AND TOURISM ASSOCIATION MEMBERSHIP

(Press Release) – On Tuesday 28th May, 2024, the Sunset Shores Conference Room was the venue for the SVGHTA’s annual Hurricane Preparedness Workshop. In previous years, the Association’s In-house Trainer conducted this Workshop annually. This year, a request was made of NEMO to conduct the workshop. The NEMO workshop, however, went beyond Hurricane Preparedness and covered Disaster Manager generally.

The workshop of 19 participants across the association’s accommodation and allied membership was facilitated by Ms. Michele Forbes and was well received. Participants generally left ‘on a high’ armed with critical information and guidance on managing disasters. Topics covered included: hurricane, volcanic eruption, earthquakes, etc.

It is anticipated that this NEMO workshop will become an annual feature on the Association’s Training Calendar, and the SVGHTA looks forward to strengthening its relationship with this critically important organization.

The SVGHTA wishes to publicly thank NEMO for its contribution to the SVGHTA and by extension to the SVG Tourism sector.