Agencies involved in the Damage Assessment process as well as members of the Damage Assessment Sub-committee of NEMO will participate in an Initial Damage Assessment Workshop next week.

The Initial Damage Assessment Workshop which will be held during the period August 28-30, 2023 is organised by the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA).

The objectives of the workshop are to train key personnel:

To collect, collate, interpret and report damage information and statistics.

To assess the needs of persons impacted.

The workshop will be held at NEMO’s Conference Room, Old Montrose, beginning at 8:30 am each day.

The opening ceremony will take place at 8: 30 a.m.