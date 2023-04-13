NEMO to present draft national emergency shelter management plan

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) through funding from the World Bank under the Canada Caribbean Resilient Facility (CRF), will host a stakeholder’s consultation on the 13th and 14th of April, 2023 to present the Draft Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) National Emergency Shelter Management (ESM) Policy and Plan .

The main objectives of this stakeholder’s consultation are:

To provide the context and outcome of the emergency shelter management process.

To review/validate and endorse the Draft SVG National Emergency Shelter Management Policy and Plan.

To provide the opportunity to gain information and feedback from a broad spectrum of stakeholders.

The consultation to present the Draft Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) National Emergency Shelter Management (ESM) Policy, Plan and Strategy will take place at the Seventh-Day Adventist Conference Room at Old Montrose, Kingstown commencing at 8:30 a.m. The Opening Ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday 13th April, 2023.

Additional Information:

In February 2021, the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) requested assistance from the World Bank to develop an emergency shelter policy and shelter management guideline. Ms. Decima Corea and Ms. Carol Guerra Disaster Risk Management Consultants were contracted to develop this policy and plan. In June 2021, the Draft Emergency Shelter Policy and Draft Guidelines were completed and shared with NEMO for input with a view to finalize. The review and finalization was impeded due to the response following the explosive eruptions of the La Soufrière Volcano.