The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has advised residents to remain vigilant as a tropical wave approaches.

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), the wave, is situated several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands.

NEMO cautioned locals today on social media that the approaching weather could endanger life and property.

“At 7 a.m., a satellite image shows showers and thunderstorms associated with a low pressure system approaching the Windward Islands.” Residents and motorists in flood-prone areas, as well as those near rivers and streams, should be cautious throughout the passage of this system, according to NEMO.