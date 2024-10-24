NEMO Welcomes EC$20K Donation from Edwin D. Layne & Sons

On Monday, October 21, 2024, Edwin D. Layne & Sons donated EC$20,000.00 to the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), to help support the 572 displaced persons who are still being housed in public and informal (unlisted) shelters, following the impact of Hurricane Beryl on July 1, this year.

Raphael Barbour, Sales and Marketing Executive at Edwin D. Layne & Sons, presented the EC$20k cheque to Michelle Forbes, Director at NEMO, in the presence of Kenson Stoddard, Deputy Director at NEMO, and other members of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) located at the NEMO headquarters, Old Montrose, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Director Forbes welcomed the donation from the privately owned Vincentian company. She said the kind gesture will help with the procurement of supplies, and other ongoing operational costs associated with managing the various emergency shelters located throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Barbour described the donation from Edwin D. Layne & Sons Ltd., as an indication of the good corporate social responsibility the company has displayed over the years, through similar contributions, in support of disaster response and recovery efforts coordinated by NEMO.

In August this year (2024), Edwin D. Layne & Sons Ltd. donated EC$20,000.00 to NEMO, along with other direct forms of support for disaster response efforts in the Southern Grenadines, following the destructive impact of Hurricane Beryl.