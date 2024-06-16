Bangladesh’s Super Eight fate in the T20 World Cup 2024 is in their own hands when they take on Nepal at the Arnos Vale Cricket Stadium at 7.30pm on Sunday.

The only way Bangladesh can miss out is if they lose big against Nepal, and Netherlands beat Sri Lanka by a big enough margin with that game scheduled an hour after Bangladesh vs Nepal. Bangladesh will fancy sailing through as they have looked like the second-best team in Group D so far. They know they can’t take Nepal lightly, more so after their close game against South Africa.

But Bangladesh are high on confidence, a side on the mend that, only recently, went down in a T20I series against USA. Their top-order batting remains a concern but their middle-order batters and bowlers have carried them to this promising position.

Legspinner Rishad Hossain is the surprise package, with his seven wickets. He has often picked the crucial scalps and his skilful bowling has lifted Bangladesh’s morale. The pace trio of Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Hasan have provided a strong backbone, and their relentless accuracy this tournament has often brought about well-timed breakthroughs.

Nepal are still smarting from their one-run loss against South Africa. They were left wondering how they messed up a chase where they were ahead at one point. Gulsan Jha’s run out on the last ball left their legion of fans heartbroken, but their overall performance against one of the tournament’s top teams gives them confidence for the next challenge. Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee shared seven wickets against South Africa at the same ground, while Aasif Sheikh comes in fresh off a stylish 42. Their big hitters are an X-Factor too.

Nepal have enough firepower to win, but Bangladesh, at this tournament, have shown an appetite for staying in the fight for longer periods. Key battles will be fought between their middle-order and Nepal’s spinners, particularly how they play Sandeep Lamichhane. Bangladesh’s fast bowlers, meanwhile, will look to exploit any lack of experience among the Nepal batters.

With Nepal wanting to finish the tournament with one win and Bangladesh equally motivated to take two points, expect another tight game in a T20 World Cup full of thrillers.