Neptune granted licenses to operate in Trinidad and Tobago

After receiving a license to operate in Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados telecom company Neptune Communications stated it wants to be a digital transformation agent.

The Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) granted it a 10-year concession to deliver services.

In May, TATT granted Starlink satellite services, owned by Elon Musk, a concession. Neptune plans to launch in Trinidad next month with 100% coverage, despite competition.

In 2019, the company launched a public international, domestic fixed wireless (through satellite), and domestic fixed telecommunications network in Trinidad.

In July 2021, Neptune hired US-based Parallel Wireless to deliver “the first O-RAN compliant 4G LTE solution in the Caribbean,” according to TeleGeography’s GlobalComms Database. The company received 700MHz spectrum in Barbados to provide mission-critical phone and data services earlier that year. It launched satellite broadband services in Jamaica in May 2022.

Source : Newsday TT