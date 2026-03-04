SVG Poised to Become Regional Aviation Training Hub

With a significant focus on developing aviation training to address a recognized shortage of aviation personnel both regionally and globally, St Vincent could benefit from the sector, according to Minister Fitzgerald Bramble.

Bramble noted that a potential partner has expressed interest in building and operating an aviation training institute in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is seen as a way to train people for newly approved CARICOM skill categories, such as flight attendants, aviation security inspectors, and flight operations inspectors, allowing them to work freely across the region.

The government intends to “seriously be examining all opportunities” in the aviation sector to develop training programs that will create jobs and encourage further investment, Bramble said.

Bramble said the government is positioning the country to lead in aviation training by leveraging new regional free movement agreements and seeking investment from international partners and development banks interested in regional connectivity.

Meanwhile, at a press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Godwin Friday said during meetings with the Afrexim Bank (an African development bank), the president showed “great interest” in investing in air connectivity and providing financing to improve air services within the Caribbean.

The bank has increased its Caribbean financing limit to $5 billion USD for the next three years.