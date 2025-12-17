New book series makes money management fun for children

Finance Focus Inc. Launches Groundbreaking Children’s Financial Literacy Series in Dominica “Making Sense of Dollars – Money Lessons for Little Learners”

Finance Focus Inc. proudly announces the official launch of Making Sense of Dollars – Money Lessons for Little Learners, a first-of-its-kind six-part children’s book series designed to introduce financial literacy to young minds in an engaging, age-appropriate, and culturally relevant way.

The series was officially unveiled on Saturday, December 6, marking a significant milestone in early childhood education in Dominica and the wider Eastern Caribbean. This initiative positions money management as a foundational life skill, just as essential as reading and numeracy.

The first two books in the series are now available:

Book 1: Earn It – Work, Earn and Play, introduces children to the concept that money is earned through effort, creativity, and responsibility with earning activities.

Book 2: Save It – The Power to Plan, teaches the importance of saving, patience, and goal-setting, through relatable storytelling and interactive activities.

Both books use vibrant illustrations, Caribbean-inspired characters, and real EC currency, making the learning experience practical, familiar, and enjoyable for young readers.

Upcoming Titles in the Series

The remaining four books will be released progressively:

Book 3: Spend It – Making thoughtful spending choices

Book 4: Share It – Understanding generosity, empathy, and community

Book 5: Grow It – Introducing the early concepts of investing and long-term thinking

Book 6: Borrow It – Teaching responsible borrowing and financial caution

Together, the six books form a complete, child-friendly financial curriculum aimed at breaking generational cycles of financial confusion and silence.

Availability & Where to Buy

The books are available through multiple channels to ensure accessibility locally and internationally:

Amazon Store & Kindle – $13.99US

– $13.99US ShopDM & Jay’s Bookstore $35.00EC— Available for purchase starting December 22

Luana created the Making Sense of Dollars series in response to a growing need for early financial education, recognizing that money habits are formed as early as age seven. The series empowers parents, educators, and caregivers with tools to confidently introduce money conversations without fear or pressure.

“Financial literacy should not begin after mistakes are made, it should begin before they are possible. These books exist to interrupt that cycle and give our children the clarity, confidence, and calm we wish we had earlier.” – Luana Laurent, Founder & Author

Luana envisions the series becoming a staple in homes, schools, and communities across Dominica and the Eastern Caribbean, contributing to a more financially resilient and empowered society.