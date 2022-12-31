NEW SVG COAST GUARD SUB -BASE IN BEQUIA TO BOOST SECURITY

The resumption of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard’s (SVGCG) marine activities on the island of Bequia was marked by the raising of the SVGCG’s symbol to increase security in and around the island of Bequia.

At a brief ceremony on December 29, 2022, Commissioner of Police Colin John noted that the Coast Guard plays a critical role in maintaining the safety of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) as well as visitors to our beautiful islands and Cays.

John said that, in addition to protecting and ensuring the safety of inhabitants, the Coast Guard also offers medical evacuations and emergency evacuations from the Grenadines.

Commissioner John urged the Bequia residents to support the newly established sub-based services.

The Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs, Carlos Williams, utilized the occasion to welcome the Coast Guard back to Bequia.

Williams stated that the Coast Guard’s return demonstrates the government’s commitment to being strong on crime on land and water.

Ralphie Ragguette, lieutenant commander of the SVGCG, stated that the SVG Coast Guard ceased operations out of Bequia in 2013, citing numerous obstacles as the cause. A residence on Bequia, according to the Lieutenant Commander, will allow the Coast Guard to respond to calls for assistance significantly faster.

In addition to the new post on Bequia, the SVG-Coast Guard operates from the island of Canouan in the Southern Grenadines and its headquarters in Calliaqua on the St. Vincent mainland.

Source : API