New commissioners sworn in for CARICOM competition commission

The Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission (RJLSC/Commission) is pleased to announce that, prior to the commencement of its official meeting on 13 March 2026, the Chairman of the Commission, the Honourable Mr Justice Winston Anderson, administered the Oath of Office to three new members of the CARICOM Competition Commission (CCC).

In accordance with its responsibilities under the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, the RJLSC formally swore in the following Commissioners:

Mr David Miller

Ms Ayiesha De Coteau Sammy

Mr Joel Allen

The Commission was honoured to have the Premier of the Virgin Islands, the Honourable Dr Natalio Wheatley in attendance at the ceremony and expresses its sincere appreciation for his presence at this important occasion.

Bringing remarks at the brief ceremony were the Honourable Mr Justice Winston Anderson, RJLSC Chairman; Professor Andrew Downes, Chairman of the CARICOM Competition Commission; and The Honourable Dr Natalio Wheatley, Premier of the Virgin Islands.

The RJLSC extends its warmest congratulations to the newly sworn-in‑ members and expresses best wishes as they undertake their mandates to support fair competition, consumer protection, and the strengthening of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).