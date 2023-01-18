New COVID deaths push the toll to 123 in St Vincent and the Grenadines

St. Vincent and the Grenadines records two COVID-19 deaths

According to a Ministry of Health announcement, the mortality toll from COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has risen to 123, with two new deaths.

This was emphasized in the report for January 8-14, 2023.

There was no information supplied on the deceased’s age, gender, or other pre-existing conditions.

Currently, there are 9 new cases and 3 hospitalizations.

The reported cause of death was unvaccinated (111), partially vaccinated (1), vaccinated (9), and boosted (2).

So far, 73,329 people have been immunized, with 37,481 receiving their first dosage.

There have been 9,572 cases and 9,441 recoveries in total.