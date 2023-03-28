New CWI President is Vincentian Dr Kishore Shallow

Shallow, who served as Vice President of CWI from 2019 to 2023, was elevated to the top post last Saturday, March 25 at the Annual General Meeting of CWI held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Shallow thus became the twentieth President of the regional cricket body, which was previously known as the West Indies Cricket Board of Control (WICBC), and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB).