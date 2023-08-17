New Evidence Suggests mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Transmission of Aerosols by Vaccinated to Unvaccinated

A peer-reviewed study published in ImmunoHorizons suggests that vaccinated individuals can transmit antibodies generated through mRNA COVID-19 vaccination to unvaccinated individuals via aerosols.

Scientists at the University of Colorado were able to determine whether vaccinated individuals could transfer COVID-19 vaccine-generated aerosolized antibodies by imposing stricter mask requirements. Aerosols are man-made or naturally occurring suspensions of particulates or droplets in the air, such as airborne dust, mists, fumes, or smoke, that can be absorbed through the skin or inhaled.

Researchers used a combination of assays to detect SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies from masks anonymously donated by vaccinated lab members. Antibodies are immune system-produced proteins that circulate in the blood and neutralize pathogens such as bacteria and viruses.

Researchers identified immunoglobulin G (IgG) and immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibodies in the saliva and on the masks of vaccinated individuals, corroborating previous findings.

The researchers hypothesized, based on their observations, that droplet or aerosolized antibody transmission could occur between individuals, similar to how droplets and aerosolized viral particles are transferred via the same route.

To test their hypothesis, they collected nasal swabs from unvaccinated children residing in vaccinated, unvaccinated, and COVID-19-positive households and compared them.

High IgG levels in the noses of vaccinated parents were “significantly associated” with an increase in intranasal IgG in the unvaccinated child from the same household, especially when compared to the “complete absence of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody detected” in nasal swabs taken from children from nonvaccinated families. Similar results were observed with IgA in the same samples.

In other words, their findings indicate that aerosol transmission of antibodies can occur between COVID-19-vaccinated parents and their children, and the likelihood of this transfer is directly proportional to the amount of nasal or oral antibodies detected in vaccine recipients.

This form of shedding is known as “passive immunization,” in which antibodies, primarily IgA, are transferred between individuals via respiratory droplets. Children’s Health Defense’s chief scientific officer, Brian Hooker, who possesses a doctorate in biochemical engineering, sent an email to The Epoch Times. “However, this would provide minimal immunity for ‘bystanders’ because the original mRNA vaccines offer so little protection.”

Due to a similar “molecular mimicry between the COVID-19 Ig [immunoglobulin] antibodies and human proteins,” passive immunization could induce autoimmunity and “various reactions” in bystanders, according to Mr. Hooker.

Molecular mimicry between foreign and human molecules has been shown to result in an autoimmune response that causes antibodies to function improperly and interact with human proteins. Autoimmunity is an immune response in which the body attacks its own tissues, causing injury or disease.

Mr. Hooker stated that if Ig antibodies can be transmitted from person to person, it is possible that the spike protein produced by COVID-19 vaccines could also be transmitted.

“This could cause immunization of bystanders as well as problems associated with spike protein toxicity to bloodstream components and other tissues,” he added.

Source : Epoch Times