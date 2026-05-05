New Greenhouse at Orange Hill targets orchid production

On Thursday April 30, the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project – VEEP recently handed over a newly commissioned climate control greenhouse to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, which is stationed at the Agricultural Biotechnology Centre in Orange Hill.

The introduction of the Climate Control Greenhouse will significantly improve production within the Agricultural sector, as well as mapping the road towards advanced agricultural technology in St. Vincent at the Grenadines.

Making remarks at the brief Handover ceremony, Project Coordinator of VEEP, Mrs.Roxanne John, said that the project facilitated the procurement and installation of the infrastructure and engaged NGS Greenhouses and IsraTech to execute the initiative.

She also expressed appreciation for the collaboration of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, through the (VEEP project) with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation and noted that the total cost of the climate control greenhouse exceeded one million Eastern Caribbean dollars.

Haim Karavani (Jaakov), Greenhouse Technician of Turnkey Projects Operation, who executed the system setup indicated that the climate-controlled greenhouse operates through a rainwater harvesting system utilized for irrigation. He noted that the facility is equipped with a cooling system, exhaust fans, and circulation fans, which are all regulated by an automated climate control system, while adding that the greenhouse’s energy supply is supported by a solar power system.

Chief Agricultural Officer (Ag) Colville King told those attending the brief ceremony that following the impact of the La Soufriere volcanic eruptions, plans were initiated to rebuild a sustainable greenhouse in Orange Hill.

“And so we thought of all the features of what was there and what we need and came up with this, essentially a climate control green house that addresses the environmental conditions that we’re facing including climate change; but also to ensure that if there is any ash fall or volcanic eruption for example in the future, that the design takes on board those elements which would not lead to collapse as the house that was there had encountered,” he said.

Mr King noted that the greenhouse provides a controlled environment for crops such as strawberries and orchids. Additionally, he indicated that the Ministry of Agriculture is inviting farmers to access the facility for planting materials, as well as individuals who are interested in adopting advanced agricultural technologies.

Agricultural Diversification Officer, Rohan McDonald said in the early and late 1990s, the Centre was well recognized for its production of orchids, but since the volcanic eruption, the facility lost that capacity because the greenhouse was destroyed.

Mr. Rohan said in the government’s efforts to build back better, it has constructed a climate control greenhouse which will be used primarily for the production and hardening of phalaenopsis orchids.

“Phalaenopsis orchids are very prized for their long-lasting beauty and flower but also, they need a very controlled environment. They cannot be exposed to high temperature or too much humidity, that’s why we built this facility to control the climate around it so that they can produce very well”.

He said the facility fits very neatly into the government’s thrust for import substitution although at this point it is not about food import substitution but for flower import substitution because we import a lot of flowers for different occasions for the tourism industry as well as local private events.

“This facility will help us to grow out the phalaenopsis orchids for our local community and also for exports. We would also be trying other exotic crops that don’t normally grow in St Vincent under normal conditions such as strawberries and anthurium in this facility.”

VEEP is a World Bank project supporting St. Vincent and the Grenadines recovery and resilience after the impact of the 2021 volcanic eruptions.