New Grenada sign unveiled at Melville Street cruise ship terminal

Grenada Tourism Authority Unveils New Grenada Sign at Melville Street Cruise Ship Terminal

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is proud to unveil a new Grenada sign that represents the unique selling points of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique at the Melville Street Cruise Ship Terminal. The striking new sign, located at the entrance of the Welcome Center, welcomes visitors to Grenada with a bold and colorful display of the island’s name in large letters.

The sign is a true reflection of the beauty and culture of Grenada. The letters were crafted to feature intricate depictions of the island, to deliver a compelling peek at what can be experienced in Grenada.

“We are thrilled to unveil this beautiful new sign at the Melville Street Cruise Ship Terminal,” said the CEO of the GTA, Petra Roach, “It is a true representation of what Grenada has to offer, and it serves as a warm welcome to all who visit our island.”

The new sign is the first of five (5) new signs that will be placed in public locations all around Grenada and Carriacou helping to promote and brand Grenada as a premier tourist destination. Highlighting the diverse array of attractions, including picturesque beaches, lush rainforests, and historic sites serves as a call to action for visitors to indulge in a variety of activities where they can venture through a lush, tropical rainforest with exotic flora and fauna, sail along stunning coastlines or dive beneath sparkling turquoise waves to discover intriguing shipwrecks and marine life. All while indulging in our award-winning organic chocolate and rum, savouring the spices infused throughout our cuisine, and experiencing the rhythm of our culture.

The tourism officials at the GTA are confident that the new sign will serve as a powerful symbol and a perfect representation of Grenada’s unique selling points and will inspire more visitors to explore every facet of the tri island state.

Source : GTA