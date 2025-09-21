Diamond estate is new home for Vincy Expo Plus

Everything Vincy Expo Plus Finds NEW Permanent Home

On the cusp of our nation’s 46th Independence celebrations, Invest SVG has officially announced that the Everything Vincy Expo Plus has found a new permanent home.

Situated at the Diamond Industrial Estate, after the new Holiday Inn hotel and directly opposite the Hospitality Institute, this new expo site promises to deliver just as much as previous editions of the event and so much more.

“This home is something we have dreamt of for years,” said Executive Director Glen Beache in a recent social media post. “It is something that will make every Vincentian proud… and this expo has become the cornerstone of Independence celebrations here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.”

Tucked away less than two minutes off the main road, this 3.6 acre hub of pure Vincentian excellence is being developed as we speak, with round-the-clock work being put in to ensure that it is ready for launch before the start of the expo on October 23rd.

What can visitors look forward to? The Invest SVG team is committed to future-proofing the expo with state-of-the-art exhibition buildings that will be able to house over 350 participants. More opportunities for more Vincentians to get involved, and they also look forward to having guest exhibitors from countries such as Taiwan, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, Saint Lucia and Grenada as they strive to make Everything Vincy the largest expo within the OECS!