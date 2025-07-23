New identity: LIAT rebrands as Liat Air

Introducing ‘Liat Air, Pride of the Caribbean’ LIAT (2020) Ltd Unveils New Brand Identity:

LIAT (2020) Ltd., the Caribbean’s preferred carrier, proudly announces its new commercial name and brand identity: ‘Liat Air’. This strategic rebranding marks a major milestone in our transformation journey and reaffirms our renewed commitment to regional connectivity and operational excellence.

While our legal and corporate name ‘LIAT (2020) Ltd’ remains unchanged, we will operate publicly and commercially as ‘Liat Air’. This evolution allows us to strengthen our identity in both existing and emerging markets, bringing clarity to who we are and what we do.

CEO Hafsah Abdulsalam commented: “The name ‘LIAT’ carries deep historical and emotional significance across the Caribbean, However, as we grow and expand into new territories, we recognise the importance of making our purpose unmistakably clear. The name ‘Liat Air’ does exactly that, it honours and reinforces our legacy while positioning us confidently in the global aviation space.”

Along with our new name, we are introducing a fresh logo and visual identity, inspired by the vibrancy, diversity, and unity of the Caribbean. This is part of a broader modernization strategy that includes expanding our route network and enhancing the passenger experience at every stage of the journey.

What’s Changing:

New brand name: Liat Air

A revitalised logo and brand identity

What’s Staying the Same:

Our legal name: LIAT (2020) Ltd.

Ownership and management structure

Our unwavering commitment to safety, reliable regional connectivity and service excellence.

The rebranding is being implemented in phases; therefore, passengers and the general public may continue to see the previous ‘LIAT20’ logo on certain platforms, including our aircraft. The complete transition is expected to be finalised by September 2025.

Our operations continue to run uninterrupted as we take this exciting step together

‘Liat Air’ remains steadfast in its mission to serve the people and Islands of the Caribbean, reconnecting families, supporting economies, and promoting tourism across the region.