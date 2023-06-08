New Justices of the Peace Kenneth John, Kendal Sam sworn in

TWO JUSTICES OF THE PEACE SWORN-IN

Kenneth John and Kendal Sam were sworn in as Justices of the Peace on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023 at the Government House.

Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, told the newly sworn-in Justices of the Peace that she is confident they will maintain the code of conduct and obligations since they have served their country well.

Her Excellency stated that this new appointment provides them with another opportunity to serve their country.