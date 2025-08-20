New Kingstown port 65 days from completion

KINGSTOWN MODERN PORT: 65 Days to Construction Completion

Engineer on the Port Modernisation Project Lenski Douglas says construction on the second largest capital project should be completed by October 24, 2025, “all things being equal”.

Speaking to the API on Tuesday, Douglas says the contractor Aecon will hand over the project to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“The contractor has indicated this project will be completed by October 24, …and all hands are on deck pushing towards that completion date, the project will be delivered to the contractual quality that is required…it’s going to be a modern look to Kingstown,” Douglas said.

The 650-million-dollar facility is expected to transform not only the aesthetics of the capital city, but position this country as a hub in the Southern Caribbean.

It will be equipped with berthing facilities, advanced security and facility monitoring systems, and modernized port operations, the improved physical infrastructure is set to redefine the country’s capacity for trade, tourism, and regional connectivity.