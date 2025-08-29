New Kingstown Port Rapidly approaching completion

In a landmark development for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Port Kingstown Modernization Project is rapidly approaching completion, promising to revolutionize the nation’s maritime infrastructure and economic potential.

Engineer Lenski Douglas, leading the Port Modernization Project, confirmed that construction is on track to be completed by October 24, 2025. “All hands are on deck,” Douglas emphasized, “and we’re pushing towards delivering a world-class facility that will dramatically transform Kingstown’s landscape.”

The ambitious project represents a massive $650 million investment that extends far beyond mere infrastructure development. This state-of-the-art maritime facility is poised to position St. Vincent as a pivotal hub in the Southern Caribbean, offering:

• Advanced berthing facilities

• Cutting-edge security systems

• Modernized port operations

• Enhanced regional connectivity

The port’s sophisticated infrastructure is expected to catalyze significant improvements in trade, tourism, and regional economic interactions. By providing world-class maritime capabilities, St. Vincent is signaling its readiness to become a key player in Caribbean maritime commerce.

With completion anticipated by the end of October, the Port Kingstown project represents more than just a construction milestone—it symbolizes a bold vision for national development and economic resilience.