Investment interest in Saint Lucia is surging and Saint Lucian workers will be at the forefront of the upcoming developments!

Local and foreign investment plays a pivotal role in creating new jobs and upskilling our labour force to secure competitive salaries to support their families and contribute to the development of Saint Lucia.

The government is actively pursuing investment projects that will sustainably grow our economy, improve our infrastructure and provide good-paying jobs for Saint Lucians. Prime Minister Pierre is ensuring negotiations with investors centre on the needs of Saint Lucian citizens and the prosperity of our country.

Foreign investment in the hotel sector stalled before the Pierre-led Administration came to Office in July 2021. There was no new hotel construction following the opening of the Harbor Club in 2018. Invest Saint Lucia has since finalized several investment projects. Today, hundreds of Saint Lucians are employed and working on the following development projects currently under construction.

The Courtyard Marriott at Pointe Seraphine

Galaxy Resorts at Canelles, Micoud

Cabot Saint Lucia

The Cas En Bas Beach Resort

Secrets Resort and Spa Saint Lucia

Each of these projects will create new business linkages for local service providers and open the doors to new jobs and careers for our people when they officially open for business in the coming months.

In his Budget Policy Address on April 23, 2024, the Prime Minister announced new measures to build on this momentum. The government will introduce new legislation offering special incentives to attract and facilitate Mega-Investment projects in Saint Lucia.

Local and foreign companies are investing billions in Saint Lucia to scale their operations. This year, several more Mega-Investment projects will get underway!

Rodney Bay City Centre Investment Project, Gros-Islet

The Grand Hyatt Hotel at Sabwisha, Choiseul

A’ILA Resort & Spa Saint Lucia at Mount Pimard, Gros-Islet

Cote de Reve at Black Bay, Laborie

Faye Gastronomie Restaurant (Storage and warehousing), Vieux-Fort

Global Ports Holdings, Castries and Soufriere

ItelCX, Vieux-Fort

ASCENSION International Ltd, Soufriere

“… opportunities abound for employment and wealth creation for the people of this country.” Said Prime Minister Pierre.