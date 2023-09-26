POLICE LAUNCH INVESTIGATIONS IN A REPORT OF ATTEMPTED MURDER

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Mark Williams, a 31-year-old vendor from New Montrose.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was at a shop in Old Montrose/Block 2000 when a masked man approached him with a gun and started to fire shots.

As a result, Mr. Williams received several shots in his abdomen. He was rushed to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention. The St Vincent Times understands Williams died last evening.

Persons with information that can assist with the investigation are asked to contact the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department at 1784-457-1211, Ext. 4856/4837, or any police station or police officer they are comfortable with. All information will be handled confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF