SVG Port Authority Brightens Holiday Season For New Orange Hill Settlement

The new settlement at Orange Hill, where some volcano evacuees have relocated, has been adopted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Port Authority.

The SVG Port Authority lit up the neighbourhood on December 17 and gave gifts to more than 30 kids on December 22 as part of festivities to spread holiday spirit.

The goal, according to Ms. Sophia Clouden, marketing manager at the Kingstown Port, was to spread holiday cheer to villagers and assist them in settling into their new neighbourhood.

“We can help better their lives as they continue to go through the healing process,” Ms. Clouden said, adding that “the objective is to do more work with the community.”

The locals, according to her, were incredibly grateful for the gesture.