New Radiology Services Set for Southern Grenadines

RADIOLOGY SERVICES TO BE EXPANDED TO THE SOUTHERN GRENADINES

The Government’s push to improve healthcare in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is evident through several initiatives, among them, the introduction and upgrade of radiology services throughout the country.

Speaking to the Agency for Public Information (API) on Thursday January 30, Chief Radiographer at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) Chevonne Stewart, said the government is now looking at introducing radiology services in the Southern Grenadines.

Stewart said they are hoping to start with X-ray and Ultrasound services and the Ministry of Health aims to have these services operational within the first quarter of this year.

Stewart also told the API that over the years, radiology in SVG has improved tremendously, noting that the Government has continued to source and upgrade advanced equipment.

A site visit was conducted on Union Island on Friday January 24th and health officials have identified a suitable space at the Celina Clouden Hospital for the new radiology services.

Stewart said Union Island was targeted because it is the only island in the Southern Grenadines with a hospital type setting.

“So, we visited there, identified a space, a room that we can retrofit for radiology services. And our intent is to start with X ray services and ultrasound services,” Stewart said.

She noted that these services in Union Island would eliminate the need for residents to travel to the mainland for essential diagnostics.

“The Ministry of Health is committed to ensuring these services are in place as soon as possible,” said Miss Stewart. “The next steps include estimating the necessary modifications, securing funding, and completing the infrastructural work to accommodate the equipment. Our goal is to have these services operational by the end of the first quarter.”

Stewart added also that to ensure efficient and continuous service, she has suggested that a trained imaging technologist proficient in both ultrasound and X-ray imaging be stationed on Union Island full-time as this ensures round-the-clock accessibility rather than limiting services to specific days.